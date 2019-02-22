Roadkill cookout: State bill could let Californians legally eat their roadkill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever hit a wild pig with your car and thought, "What a waste of some good meat?"

Well, if you're a Californian with a taste for uncommon meats and don't mind tire treads, you're in luck!

A California Senate Democrat, Bob Archuleta, put forward a bill to allow drivers in the Golden State to eat the animals they kill on the road.

Senate Bill 395 would legally allow any driver "who unintentionally strikes and kills a deer, elk, antelope, or wild pig on a roadway in California with a vehicle to recover, posses, use, or transport the whole animal and salvage the edible portions of the animal."

This means that if you're going for your Sunday drive and accidentally take out a deer, elk, antelope or wild pig, it's fair game to serve up for dinner.

Unfortunately for drivers with more obscure tastes, the law does not extend to squirrels, raccoons, opossums or other wildlife.

If the collision doesn't swiftly dispatch the animal, the bill would also allow people to finish the deed "in a safe, legal and humane manner."

You may think, "So, anytime I hit an antelope, I could just throw it in my backseat and make antelope burgers? What's the catch?"

The catch is that you do have to apply for a wildlife salvage permit within 24 hours of killing the animal before you can take your first bite.

If California legislators end up passing the bill, the law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.