R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, sources say

CHICAGO — R&B singer R Kelly has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County Friday morning, sources tell WGN.

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse is a class 2 felony, punishable by 3-7 years but also can be probationable.

Shortly after news of Kelly’s charges came in, attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted Friday afternoon, “it’s over.

After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

