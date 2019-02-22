Precious Harris, sister of rapper T.I., dies at 66

ATLANTA – Rapper T.I.’s sister, Precious Harris, died Friday, more than a week after being involved in a serious car wreck in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

Harris had been on life support since the wreck and was never responsive, according to sources close to the family. She was 66.

Keeping my brother TI in my prayers in the loss of sister, Precious Harris.

Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. pic.twitter.com/DCXaBIS6Lt — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) February 22, 2019

TMZ reported that Harris hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack.

T.I., an Atlanta rapper whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., halted work on his VH1 TV show “Family Hustle” after hearing the news of the wreck last week, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The rapper is devastated by the death of his sister, according to TMZ.

The victim’s daughter shared a tribute to her mother online, which said, “From my best friend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven.”