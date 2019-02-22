× Police looking for 3 teenagers after fight at Thomasville High School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for three teenagers after a fight at Thomasville High School left one student hurt, according to Thomasville police.

Police said two of the suspects are two former students who came to the school to target the victim. The third suspect is a current student at the school, according to police.

Officers were called to the school at 410 Unity St. shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday after someone heard a commotion coming from a classroom.

The school resource officer responded and found the victim who was hurt but refused medical attention, according to police. The suspects left before the officer arrived.

The suspects have been identified as Tyrone Leandris Jackson, Tabitha Grace Clark and Serenity Gladney, all 17, and of Thomasville.

Jackson and Clark face charges of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, second degree trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Gladney faces charges of aiding and abetting the assault and disorderly conduct.

There is no word on what led up to the incident. Anyone who knows where they are can call Thomasville police at (336) 475-7755.

