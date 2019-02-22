× NJ senate passes bill to force Donald Trump to release tax returns or get wiped off the 2020 ballot

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey legislators are working to give President Donald Trump two choices: release five years of tax records or get scrubbed from the 2020 ballot.

The New Jersey State Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would require all presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns, according to the Associated Press. If they don’t, the bill would keep those candidates from appearing on the ballot.

President Donald Trump’s tax returns have been the focus of debate after he broke from years of tradition by denying to release his records during 2016. He told the public he was withholding the documents because he was undergoing an audit.

The bill will now move on to the Democratic-led Assembly, and, if passed, would then move on to Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

Murphy was elected after Republican Gov. Chris Christie who once vetoed a previous incarnation of the bill, the AP reports.