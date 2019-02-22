× New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting a prostitute

JUPITER, Fla. — The owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, is among 25 men facing charges of soliciting a prostitute, WPTV reports.

According to ESPN, a spokesperson for Kraft said they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

He was charged in an 8-month investigation spanning New York to China.

Five day spas in Martin County were targeted in the investigation.

Three women are facing charges and dozens more arrests are still to come, according to WPTV.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said that about 100 men would be arrested in this investigation.

Kraft took ownership of the Patriots in January 1994. Since then, the NFL team has played in 10 Super Bowls, winning six of them, including this past season.

Kraft also is CEO of The Kraft Group, a holding company of numerous family businesses including Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution, as well as International Forest Products.