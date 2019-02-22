× Mother took children from school for fake appointment before shooting them, investigators say

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan mother who shot her three children in a wooded area unexpectedly picked them up from school on the day of their deaths, investigators told WXMI.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office detectives said Aubrianne Moore showed up at the children’s school in the middle of the day to pick them up, saying they had a doctor’s appointment. Investigators determined this to be fake.

Authorities said the 28-year-old mother took her children to lunch and then went to a wooded area behind a home Monday. Once there, authorities said she took the children into the woods one at a time and shot them with a bolt-action hunting rifle.

After the children were shot, Moore put them in her car and drove them to her boyfriend’s home, where she shot herself, authorities said.

Moore’s boyfriend found the bodies of 6-year-old Cassidy Rodery, 8-year-old Kyrie Rodery and his daughter, 2-year-old Alaina Rau, inside the vehicle in his home’s driveway over an hour later. Moore’s body was found just outside the vehicle, authorities said.

According to court documents, a social worker recommended Moore receive mental health treatment in September after exhibiting strange behavior.

A petition for mental health treatment filed in Newaygo County Probate Court said Moore wasn’t eating because she thought her food was contaminated, she was keeping her kids home from school because her TV said there would be a school bus crash, and she was staying awake at night out of fear burglars would break into her home.

Court documents show Moore was diagnosed with “unspecified schizophrenia” and had an inability to understand her need for treatment.

Moore was recommended to receive 60 days of in-patient treatment at Forest View Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was discharged on deferral status Sept. 28.

Authorities said Moore was also making statements on social media that indicated she thought her children were in danger. Investigators suspect that may have led to Monday’s shooting.

Memorial services have been set for the children.

A private family service will be held for the Roderys on Saturday. A service has not yet been set for Alaina. Service plans are still pending for Moore.