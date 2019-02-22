× Man charged after argument turns to physical assault with victim being hurt in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A man faces charges after police said he was in an argument with another person, it turned physical and the victim’s jaw was fractured.

Steven William Riley, 32, of Asheboro, faces charges of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Randolph County deputies were called to the crime in the Lassiter Mill Road area of Asheboro Feb. 12 after a complaint of communicating threats and assault inflicting serious injury.

The victim was treated and released from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Deputies did not say what led up to the fight or how the suspect and victim are connected.