Kentucky woman arrested after allegedly faking cancer diagnosis, raising $10K in donations

KENTUCKY — A Kentucky woman has been arrested after allegedly faking a cancer diagnosis and taking thousands of dollars in donations from co-workers and others, FOX News reported.

Jessica Krecskay, 25, was arrested on Feb. 14 on felony theft charges. She could face up to 10 years in jail.

Krecskay reportedly collected about $10,000 in donations over a several-year period after telling people she had ovarian cancer.

Police began investigating the woman after people called saying they thought her cancer story was not true.

Krecskay was released from jail on $2,500 bond. Her court date is scheduled for March 4.