Hummingbird 3D Solutions prints up quality fixes in no time here in North Carolina

BURLINGTON, N.C. — What would once take weeks now only takes hours or days and it's happening at Hummingbird 3D Solutions.

The Burlington business specializes in using 3D printing to quickly putting together important small parts for machinery.

When a part breaks, Hummingbird can print out a replacement that can even end up better than the original.

Beyond just simple plastic, they can make pieces made to last out of carbon fiber or aluminum.

And it's all made here in Burlington, North Carolina.