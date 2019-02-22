Guilford County Animal Shelter taking dogs and cats on the road for first mobile adoption site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Like many animal shelters, the Guilford County Shelter is full of adoptable pets.

“It’s really hard for our dogs to showcase well especially when you have so many dogs and cats,” said Jorge Ortega, director of animal services, who is hoping to change that by taking the shelter on the road. “If we can get the shelter on wheels and take the shelter to the community, the dogs and cats will show better when they are out of the shelter environment.”

Saturday, the shelter will set up their first mobile adoption site at Oak Ridge Commons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Now that we have the equipment and the personnel we want to take the animals to the community,” Ortega said.

Both dogs and cats will be available for adoption.

“There is so many people who have an aversion to come to the shelter,” said Susan Deaton, director of Juliet’s House, who sees the mobile adoption as a win for animals.

Her rescue group helps find homes for cats and works with the shelter when kittens and sick cats find their way to the shelter.

“This helps us get more exposure the, more cats we get adopted the more we can help,” Deaton said.

Thousands of animals are euthanized around the country each year due to not being adopted at shelters that continue to be overcrowded.

While the key to preventing overcrowded shelters remain spaying and neutering, Ortega says they’ll continue looking for new ways to find as many animals as possible loving homes.

“We have great dogs and cats here, they are waiting for a great home,” Ortega said.