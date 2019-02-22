Great-grandma to burglar: ‘Mother (expletive) … I’ll blow your damn brains out’

Posted 11:58 am, February 22, 2019, by

Hans Rogers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. – A great-grandmother fired shots at a man who broke into her home – scaring him into a closet until police arrived, WSB- reported.

Gwendolyn Agard, 79, grabbed her gun when a man broke in through a second-floor door. She yelled at the man and fired her gun. She missed him but the intruder hid in a closet until police arrived.

“I’ve always said, don’t ever let anybody come in and run you out your of your own house,” Agard told WSB. “And I said to him, ‘You come down those steps and I’ll blow your f****g brains out.’ That’s exactly what I said.”

“Trust me. God was all in the picture. Because my legs were trembling. I was saying, ‘Lord have mercy Jesus.’ And then, ‘M*********r’ the next time. It was all mixed in,” she said.

The suspect, Hans Rogers, 20, faces numerous charges including home invasion.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.