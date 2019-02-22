Explore Puerto Rican music in Winston-Salem with the Colorful Sounds Concert Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Take a dive into the colorful world of Puerto Rican music at the upcoming Colorful Sounds Concert Series.

Hosted by the Hispanic League and the Reynolda House, Feb. 28 is set to be a night of lively music featuring Los Hermanos Sanz.

Los Hermanos Sanz, which is Spanish for "The Sanz Siblings," is an award-winning Puerto Rican duo founded by Luis and Lisvette Sanz.

The young musicians and singer-songwriters have dedicated their lives to promoting Puerto Rican and world music.

Luis Sanz, who joined on for an interview on FOX8, is one of Puerto Rico's most notable cuatro players. He headlined the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards show with Residente and has collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on music for an upcoming film about Puerto Rican culture.

Mari Jo Turner, the executive director of the Hispanic League, also joined us to talk about the Colorful Sounds Concert Series.

See the Colorful Sounds Concert Series on Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Reynolda House with a reception at 5:30 pm and the concert at 7 pm. It will also include the Hopper to Pollock Art Exhibition and a cash bar.

Tickets are available on the Hispanic League website for $20 per person, including the reception and exhibition.