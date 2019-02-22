‘Every bit helps’: Homeowners in East Greensboro support $1 million tornado recovery bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A bill introduced in the North Carolina Senate could give the City of Greensboro $1 million for home repairs and demolition for tornado recovery.

A tornado tore through East Greensboro on April 15, 2019. Homeowners say the process to rebuild has been slow and that the funds could give the area a boost.

"Every bit helps,” said Brenda McCormick, who had her windows and railings replaced several months ago. She said many of her neighbors still need help.

Stanley Wilson, the city's neighborhood development director, said recovery has cost $800,000 so far.

Wilson said that the city is currently repairing 50 homes in East Greensboro, but they're looking to do more.

“As we’ve found, people get their home repaired, but there’s a lot of money they still need because the insurance isn’t enough, or they’ve got to pay that deductible,” he explained.

Wilson also said the city is looking to buy property where homes have been damaged beyond repair.

"There are blighted, dilapidated structures out there. We want to buy those structures and in some cases we’ll be able to rehab them, but in others we’ll be demolishing them and building new as well,” he said.

Wilson said the work is all part of the city's vision to improve East Greensboro beyond fixing damage.

“We really want to make the neighborhood better than it was when the tornado happened,” Wilson said.

If approved, the bill would go into effect on July 1, 2019.