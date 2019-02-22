Rescued pup returned after waiting 1,145 days in shelter to be adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County is sharing some unfortunate news about Geronimo the dog, who was adopted after spending 1,145 days at the shelter.

The six-year-old, who was adopted over the weekend, has been returned to the shelter, according to WJW.

The shelter made the announcement on their Facebook page, explaining that his new owner realized it wasn't a good match.

Prior to the adoption, Geronimo had been waiting 1,145 days for his forever home.

The director of the shelter tells WJW that part of his lengthy stay had to do with his condition when he first arrived back in 2015.

He was rescued from a home where he was locked in a crate outside in the snow. He was malnourished and required two knee surgeries.

Geronimo has fully recovered and is described as an energetic and loving dog. His ideal owner would be someone who has no other pets or children.

If you're interested in adopting him, please call the shelter at (330) 487-0333.