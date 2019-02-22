Caitlin Can’t Remember: The podcast

Caitlin Little was always athletic and precocious. She was part of Southeast Guilford High School’s cross country program and it was there that everything changed.“ On Oct. 12, 2017, someone stumbled and hit Caitlin in the head, leaving her with a concussion that lasted far longer than anyone – even the doctors who examined her – thought it would. Weeks passed and then weeks became three months. She wasn’t getting better. And now, 16 months after the incident, Caitlin can remember most of what happens on any given day, but her brain resets overnight and, each morning, she wakes up with no memory of the day before.

