Caitlin Can’t Remember: The podcast

Posted 12:46 pm, February 22, 2019, by

Caitlin Little was always athletic and precocious. She was part of Southeast Guilford High School’s cross country program and it was there that everything changed.“ On Oct. 12, 2017, someone stumbled and hit Caitlin in the head, leaving her with a concussion that lasted far longer than anyone – even the doctors who examined her – thought it would.  Weeks passed and then weeks became three months. She wasn’t getting better. And now, 16 months after the incident, Caitlin can remember most of what happens on any given day, but her brain resets overnight and, each morning, she wakes up with no memory of the day before.

Subscribe to “Caitlin Can’t Remember”:

iTunes
RSS
Spotify
Stitcher
Radio Public
Google Play

NASCAR: “Dirty Air” podcast

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.