× Brick thrown off North Carolina overpass, shattering woman’s windshield, ‘I could’ve been killed’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating two reports of objects being thrown off overpasses onto cars below.

WTVD reported that the first report happened Feb. 17 around 4 p.m. Drivers on Highway 87 said three young men were on the Arsenal Street pedestrian bridge holding a bucket. The bucket was filled with paint.

The suspects dumped the paint onto passing cars. The paint happened to land on one driver’s vehicle.

Then, on Feb. 21 at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a similar call in the same area.

A woman told police someone threw a brick off the Branson Street overpass. That brick shattered her front windshield.

Kimberly Ratcliffe said she was the woman who had the brick thrown through her windshield.

“All of a sudden, I heard a crash and my windshield all of a sudden was broken,” she told ABC11 exclusively. “It was a brick that was thrown through my windshield that was dropped from the overpass.

“Thank goodness no one else was in the car with me,” she added.

She said she saw two people in hoodies on the overpass.

“There were two young men, possibly aged thirteen into teenagers that were in hoodies that were still standing over the overpass,” she said.

Ratcliffe said she has to pay out of pocket for her windshield repairs, which she estimated at $450.

“I could’ve been killed,” Ratcliffe said. “I could’ve run into someone else or maybe someone could’ve been walking, and I could’ve hit someone on the side of the road.

“I would like to see them prosecuted for their actions,” she continued. “I think something should be done.”

Fayetteville police said the investigation into both incidents is ongoing