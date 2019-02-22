Bennett College loses accreditation despite massive fundraising effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This video accompanied a previous article on Bennett College's fundraising campaign.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College has lost its accreditation.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College issued the announcement on Friday but noted that the college actually lost its accreditation on Monday.

The SACSCOC Board of Trustees voted to pull Bennett's accreditation on Dec. 9, but the college appealed the decision, telling the board that the decision was "arbitrary and unreasonable and not based on, or consistent with, the published Principles of Accreditation of SACSCOC policies."

The Appeals Committee reaffirmed the the board's initial decision.

The SACSCOC reported that the committee made the call "with no remand for consideration of additional financial information made available after December 9, 2018," meaning that they did not recognize the over $9 million the college was able to raise after the board's decision.

Bennett College leaders were notified that the college lost its accreditation on Feb. 18.

The historically black women's college's future was first thrown into question when the SACSCC sanctioned the school due to dwindling finances.

To climb out of its hole, Bennett College worked for six weeks to raise $5 million to bolster its reserves.

The wildly successful fundraising campaign pulled in more than $9 million with the help of over 11,000 donors.

The college also developed a strategic five year plan, which included efforts to strengthen that financial base, in part by increasing enrollment and retention.