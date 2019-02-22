Affordable senior apartments proposed for old factory in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A first of its kind project could bring affordable senior living to Asheboro.

A coordinated effort between the city of Asheboro, landmark development and the Randolph Senior Adults Association is hoping to turn the former Acme-McCrary factory building into apartments for affordable senior living.

The building hasn’t been used as a factory for several years and its location is already connected to the Randolph senior center which is also built in a former Acme-McCrary factory.

The plan is in the proposal stages and still needs funding from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

If it goes through, 50 units would be built in the old factory with rent ranging from $400 to $715 per month. The units would be restricted to ages 55 and over.

“We’re always looking to serve the aging demographic and that demographic is going to continue to grow in the coming years and decades and the ability to have housing attached is just a phenomenal opportunity for the community,” says Mark Hensley, the Executive Director of Randolph Senior Adults Association.

The city reached out to Landmark Development after its work on the Asheboro Mill Lofts project nearby which successfully converted another aging building into apartments.

“What better place to put seniors and the harder downtown close proximity to medical services and shopping and dining,” says Landmark Development Vice President Sam Sari. “The fact that if you live here, you won't need a car because you can go across the bridge to the senior center. You've got a post office, you've got a library, you've got a hospital, banks shopping grocery, all within walking distance.”

So far, the interest from seniors is very high with some folks already asking about how to reserve a unit.

Final approval to start the project will come around August when developers hope to get approval for financing from the NC Housing Finance Agency.

If approved and built they hope to have it move-in-ready in 2021.