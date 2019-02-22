× Court rules that 2 amendments placed on North Carolina ballots were unconstitutional, including requiring ID to vote

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. – The Wake County Superior Court ruled late Friday that two amendments placed on North Carolina ballots were unconstitutional.

One of the amendments would have imposed a photo ID requirement to vote and the other would have lowered the state income tax.

Members of Wake County Superior Court cited gerrymandering as the reason behind the vote.

Wake County Superior Court Judge G. Bryan Collins wrote in his ruling that was issued late Friday afternoon that the North Carolina General Assembly is so gerrymandered that its members don’t truly represent the people of the state and should have never proposed constitutional amendments in the first place, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

Other amendments approved by voters were not part of the lawsuit.