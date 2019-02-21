Video captures woman interrupting 1-year-old’s birthday shoot with rant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A family in Houston is pressing charges against a woman who ordered them out of a local spot during their daughter's first birthday photo shoot.

They say the woman harassed them and even put her hands on one of them.

Anya Allen will turn one next month and her parents wanted to capture the milestone.

"It was something that was supposed to be very special for us, and I hate the fact that when I look at these pictures, this is what I have to remember," the toddler's mother, Kelyn Allen said.

The photoshoot came to an end Saturday afternoon when a woman drove up and approached them barefoot.

"She said you're on private property, you need to get your stuff out now, very aggressive, in our face, it was escalating to the point where my wife suggested I start recording," Isaiah Allen, the father said.

In a video posted to Facebook by Kelyn, the woman is seen telling the family to leave.

"Anya started crying because she came super close to Anya, she's a stranger, we never met this woman before, she's encroaching upon her personal space, and by extension, our personal space," Isaiah said.

In the past the Broadacres neighborhood has tried to ban photo shoots at the north, south and west boulevards. But in 2017 the city told the HOA The Esplanades are in the right of way. But the Allens had no idea about the history.

"We had no idea that taking shots at that location was so contentious. I think had we known, I wouldn't have gone. Our intention is never to offend anyone. Even if we were in the right, I think it wasn't worth that," Kelyn said.

The video appears to show the woman try to knock the camera out of Isaiah's hand multiple times. The family called the police and are pressing charges.

They had no idea who the woman was, but believe they were harassed.

"It doesn't matter who you are, I think you should - you know, the Golden Rule is treat others as you would want them to treat you," Isaiah said.