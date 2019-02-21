× US-64 shut down in both directions after crash involving tractor-trailer in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck shut down US-64 headed both directions in Davie County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 5:06 a.m., Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Ridge Road and Mocksville, dispatch reported.

There is no word on injuries.

Dispatch reports the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle and included two separate incidents.

The road is expected to be closed for another five hours.

FOX8 is headed to the scene to get more information.