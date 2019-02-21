US-64 shut down in both directions after crash involving tractor-trailer in Davie County

Posted 7:35 am, February 21, 2019, by

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck shut down US-64 headed both directions in Davie County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 5:06 a.m., Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Ridge Road and Mocksville, dispatch reported.

There is no word on injuries.

Dispatch reports the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle and included two separate incidents.

The road is expected to be closed for another five hours.

FOX8 is headed to the scene to get more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.