Thomasville man charged with headbutting woman, seriously injuring her in front of children

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man is facing charges after officers say he headbutted a woman in the presence of children on Tuesday, according to an arrest warrant.

Matthew Corey Wagner, 29, of Thomasville, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, assault on a female and resisting a public officer.

The headbutt caused the woman to suffer a serious laceration to her head.

When an officer arrived at the home to investigate a domestic assault, police say Wagner refused to come out and shut the door in an officer’s face.