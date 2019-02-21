WATCH LIVE NOW – Chicago Police discuss arrest of actor Jussie Smollett

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hit, killed man on road

Posted 10:02 am, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, February 21, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 20: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange reacts to a call against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at the Carrier Dome on February 20, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Louisville 69-49. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The coach of Sycracuse University’s basketball team reportedly hit a man with a vehicle, according to The Post-Standard.

At 11:24 p.m., police responded to a wreck on Interstate 690 Eastbound.

A man in his 30s was in a car with four other people when the car crashed near Thompson Road in Syracuse.

The man got out of the vehicle as Jim Boeheim was driving through the area.

Boeheim reportedly struck the man, a source told The Post-Standard.

Boeheim’s blood-alcohol contest was tested and there was no alcohol found in his system.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.