× Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hit, killed man on road

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The coach of Sycracuse University’s basketball team reportedly hit a man with a vehicle, according to The Post-Standard.

At 11:24 p.m., police responded to a wreck on Interstate 690 Eastbound.

A man in his 30s was in a car with four other people when the car crashed near Thompson Road in Syracuse.

The man got out of the vehicle as Jim Boeheim was driving through the area.

Boeheim reportedly struck the man, a source told The Post-Standard.

Boeheim’s blood-alcohol contest was tested and there was no alcohol found in his system.