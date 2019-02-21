× South Carolina mother outraged after kids told to pick cotton, sing slave song as “game”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A South Carolina mother said her 10-year-old son and his classmates were told to pick cotton and sing a slave song during a class field trip.

WJZY reported that cellphone video shows fifth-grade students from Ebenezer Avenue Elementary in Rock Hill picking cotton.

The kids in the video are instructed to sing song lyrics, “I like it when you don’t talk back. Make money for me.”

“I just can’t put my feelings into words,” said mother Jessica Blanchard. “That’s how upset I am.”

The school had gone to the Carroll School as part of a field trip for Black History Month. The school was built in 1929 by and for African-Americans, according to WJZY.

Rock Hills Schools said the field trip was intended to create a unique learning opportunity and promote an understanding of the past.

“As part of the fifth-grade curriculum, students study the Great Depression time period, and this field trip helps students make real-life connections to this era in American history,” the district said, in part, in a statement.

Blanchard’s son said he thought picking cotton was a fun game and he didn’t understand the words to the song.

“I’m African-American and my ancestors picked cotton. Why would I want my son to pick cotton and think it’s fun?” Blanchard said.

