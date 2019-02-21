× Search underway for inmate who escaped from North Carolina prison

SPINDALE, N.C. – Authorities are looking for an inmate accused of escaping from a North Carolina prison.

WJZY reported that 22-year-old Jeremy Keith Fincannon went missing Thursday morning from the Rutherford Correctional Center.

Authorities found he was gone after a routine count of the inmates at 7:30 a.m., according to officials. He had been serving five years and six months as a habitual felon after convictions for assault.

Fincannon was jailed in the prison in early 2017 and was scheduled to be released this September.

He has been described as a white male, 6-feet-tall and about 171 pounds.

35.364541 -81.914836