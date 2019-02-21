× President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet one-on-one to kick off summit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet one-on-one at the start of their summit next week in Hanoi, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

The initial session will be followed by a meal and expanded talks with each country’s delegation.

“President Trump is looking to, after really in some respects breaking the ice in June, to talk in more depth about the kind of future North Korea could enjoy if it follows through on its commitment to final and full denuclearization,” a senior administration official said.

President Trump is hoping to advance four priorities in his summit meeting with Kim Jong Un next week in Hanoi, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

The priorities include: transforming relations between the US and North Korea; establishing a peace regime on the Korean peninsula; the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula; and the return of killed-in-action and missing-in-action Americans from the Korean War.

Senior US officials are in Hanoi now negotiating with a North Korean delegation ahead of the summit.

“Nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to,” one official said. “We will be closely engaged with the North Korean delegation right up until the President arrives for the summit next week.

“A withdrawal of US troops from South Korea is not under consideration ahead of President Trump’s summit next week with Kim Jong Un, a senior administration official says.

The matter “is not the subject of discussions” with the North Koreans, the official said. A second official said a troop withdrawal “is not really an operative subject right now. “White House officials held the call with reporters on background under the condition of anonymity.