Police say car crashes on the rise in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the past three years, the stretch of Interstate 40 between South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road has seen the highest number of car crashes.

“Ever since I’ve been here, 19 years, that’s been a top crash location." Greensboro Police Officer AD Reed said.

Statistics show the number of accidents on that stretch of interstate are climbing. In 2016, police responded to 74 crashes. By 2018, the number reached 99.

“People not paying attention, maybe distracted driving, they’re following too closely, they’re trying to get someplace and unfortunately it’s not forgiving when you’re not able to stop in time and the cars in front of you have stopped,” Reed said.

He added that accidents in the entire city are becoming more common, attributing the rise to growing volume on the roads.

Reed said that the department plays close attention to the top ten intersections for crashes in the city. He said on I-40, speed plays an important role.

“We’ll run radar out there and get cars going 80, 90, 100 mph going through there. And its a 55 mph zone,” he said.

A spokesperson for NCDOT said Thursday that a $300,000 project is planned for an exit ramp off I-40 West, which will help the flow of traffic in the area. NCDOT will also improve pedestrian access in the area of South Elm-Eugene Street.

Construction for the project is expected to start later in the year.