Peter Tork, bass player for 1960s rock band ‘The Monkees’, dies at 77

Peter Tork, a musician and actor best known as the bassist for the Monkees, has died. He was 77.

The Washington Post reported that Tork was diagnosed with a rare cancer affected his tongue. His official cause of death has not been released.

Tork played bass and keyboard for the 1960s rock and pop band and sang on tracks including “Head” and “Your Auntie Grizelda.”

The Monkees were a made-for-television rock band that was a pop-culture sensation.

Peter Tork’s Facebook page, which is managed by his friends and family, confirmed the news and thanked all his fans for their support.

“Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude,” the page said in a Facebook post.