RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – At least three siblings were hurt, and one was seriously hurt, in a wreck in Randolph County on Thursday morning.

The victims were ejected from a vehicle in a wreck at Lassiter Mill Road and Old Uwharrie Road.

The mother was driving by in another vehicle, saw what happened and tried to take the victims to the hospital herself, according to crews on the scene.

Emergency crews were able to follow and get the patients transferred into an ambulance.