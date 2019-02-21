Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits in Greensboro robbed twice in one week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits was robbed twice in the same week, according to Greensboro police.

Police reported the first robbery on Tuesday with a second Thursday.

At about 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the restaurant at 814 Summit Ave.

An unidentified suspect came into the restaurant and demanded money.

He ran away, heading west on Park Avenue, after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Two days later, nearly to the minute, officers responded to another robbery at 9:55 a.m. at the same location.

The suspect ran after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

The owner of the Mrs. Winners location said the restaurant is already adding new security systems, and he believes the same man robbed the restaurant both times.

He said he thinks the suspect lives within walking distance of the restaurant.

After the second robbery, North Carolina A&T State University issued an alert to students to cooperate if confronted by a robber.

"Give the criminal what he/she asks for — wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards or electronics," N.C. A&T said in the alert. "Your life is more valuable than replaceable possessions. Do not make sudden moves or try to apprehend the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description, and call police immediately via 911."

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword "badboyz" and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.