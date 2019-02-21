× Mark Harris calls for new election during evidentiary hearing for election fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican Congressional candidate Mark Harris has officially called for a new election after facing hours of questions during an evidentiary hearing for election fraud, according to WSOC.

He said as part of his previous illness he suffered two strokes, struggled with his recollection Thursday morning, and is not up to testify due to complications from his recent hospitalization.

Harris said based on testimony over the past couple of days it is clear the evidence is tainted and a new election is warranted.

Harris took the stand on Thursday, addressing the North Carolina State Board of Elections, which is investigating allegations of election fraud in the U.S. House District 9 race.

Day four of the State Elections Board hearing began with Harris’ lawyer admitting that documents weren’t turned over until testimony showing the GOP candidate had multiple warnings a political operative might be illegally manipulating ballots.

Harris’ campaign attorney said that communications involving the campaign manager and other key staffers weren’t reviewed when they received a subpoena from the board.

Harris’ testimony comes a day after his son testified that he raised concerns to his father about political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless who is accused of illegally picking up absentee ballots.

Harris explained Thursday why he didn’t listen to his son. He said his son was only 27 years old, living in Washington, D.C., and was basing his opinion on data.

He said his son had never been to Bladen County, met Dowless or the local community leaders who were vouching for Dowless’ absentee ballot program.

Read full story: WSOC