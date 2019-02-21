Man runs after hitting tractor-trailer that hit utility pole on US-64 in Davie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A man ran from the scene and the driver of a tractor-trailer was charged in a pair of wrecks on US-64 in Davie County, Highway Patrol reports.

The wrecks shut down traffic in both directions near Ridge Road and Mocksville.

Troopers responded to the scene at about 5:06 a.m., dispatch reported.

The tractor-trailer reportedly crashed into an Energy United utility pole, downing power lines across both lanes of traffic.

Troopers believe inattention was likely a factor, but no one was injured.

Jimmy Powers, 52, of Harmony, was charged with failure to maintain lane.

This initial wreck caused a secondary crash when a 2003 White Ford Crown Victoria hit the truck.

Troopers say the man who was driving jumped out of the car and ran away from the scene.

The stretch of highway is expected to be closed until about 1 p.m.