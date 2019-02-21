× Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by glass from a picture frame that fell at home

PHILADELPHIA – A 4-year-old boy died after being impaled by a piece of glass Wednesday in his Philadelphia home.

WPVI reported that a glass flamed picture fell from a wall inside the home, sending glass flying and one piece fatally hit Adrian Ortega.

The victim was upstairs playing with his sister when it happened. The mother, Amanda Velez, was home at the time, according to officials.

Ortega was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The piece of glass had punctured his abdomen.

“It’s just a shame because they are so well loved, so well loved that it’s a complete shock,” said neighbor Edward Rodriguez. “When it happened, it just went up and down the neighborhood like lightning.”