Body of man reported missing in High Point found, police investigate case as homicide

Tanique Shaquan Allen

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The body of a man reported missing in High Point has been found and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The body of 28-year-old Tanique Shaquan Allen was found in the 1400 block of East Commerce Avenue with a gunshot wound, according to a press released from High Point police on Thursday.

An autopsy is planned, but police said a gunshot wound appears to be the apparent cause of death.

Police previously said they were looking for Allen, who was reported missing after having not been seen since Monday.

Anyone with any information on the case can call High Point Police Detective C. Wade at (336) 887-7841.

