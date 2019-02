HIGH POINT, N.C. — About 300 “good-paying” jobs are on the way to High Point.

🚨 JOBS ALERT🚨 @NC_Governor announced Aetna plans to create 300 good paying jobs in High Point pic.twitter.com/7jyTybWGfb — Jamal Little (@JamalWLittle) February 21, 2019

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The jobs will open at Aetna, a CVS Health-owned business.