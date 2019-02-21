Adopt A Mule: Fort Hood military mule searching for forever home

FORT HOOD, Texas — A military mule from Fort Hood in Texas wants to find her fur-ever home!

Tina was foaled in 1999 and has been a U.S. Army member (a “horse detachment mule”) since 2006. She became a fully operational draft mule in 2018, participating in cavalry charges, mounted weapons demonstrations, civic parades and color guards.

Tina can be ridden and pulled and is described to be “steady” and “dependable.”

If you’d like to apply to adopt Tina, email 1CDHorseCavalryDetachment@gmail.com

