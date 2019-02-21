13 people died of flu in North Carolina last week, bringing state total to 68 this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Feb. 10 to 16, another 13 people died of the flu in North Carolina.

The week before, 16 new flu deaths were reported.

These new influenza-associated deaths bring the state total to 68 this season, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The season began on Sept. 30, meaning that North Carolina has faced about 13 deaths each month this flu season.

The flu season doesn't end until May 18.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

The flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.