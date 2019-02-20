Woman decapitated in Mexico because husband ‘didn’t want to pay’ ransom, note left with body said

COATZACOALCOS, Mexico — A Mexican businesswoman’s decapitated body was found with a note that said her husband “didn’t want to pay” her ransom, according to Mexico News Daily.

Susana Carrera’s body was found on Feb. 13 in a bag left in a vacant lot in Coatzacoalcos.

Along with her body was a note that read, “This happened to me because my husband played the tough guy and didn’t want to pay my ransom.”

Carrera was kidnapped a week earlier outside a friend’s house.

Security camera footage posted to Twitter showed her captors pulling her into a car.

The captors were asking for 4 million pesos (around $208,000).

Carrera’s family said they could not collect the funds for the ransom, according to the Heraldo de Mexico newspaper.

Carrera and her husband were owners of an aluminum company.

It is uncler why Carrera was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

