Winston-Salem Police searching for man who stole woman’s purse at Kings Plaza Shopping Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man stole a woman’s purse as she was headed to work at Kings Plaza Shopping Center, according to Winston-Salem police.

A woman had just arrived at Que Pasa Media when a man began speaking to her.

When he had her attention, he grabbed her purse. After a struggle, the man stole it and ran from the scene.

Winston-Salem police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904). CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.