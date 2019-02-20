× Walmart to host ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

Cribs, car seats and sippy cups — oh my! A LOT goes into having a baby and now Walmart is having a a day to help out new parents.

The company is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walmart stores from across the country will be hosting the largest in-store baby of the year with rollbacks both in store and online. Specialists will be on hand to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.

Samples and coupons will also be offered.

Participating stores in the Piedmont Triad include:

1050 Alamance Church Rd. – Greensboro

5611 West Friendly Ave. – Greensboro

4424 West Wendover – Greensboro

2107 Pyramid Village Blvd. – Greensboro

121 West Elmsley St. – Greensboro

10250 South Main St. – High Point

2628 South Main St. – High Point

1130 South Main St. – Kernersville

180 Harvey St. – Winston-Salem

320 East Hanes Mall Blvd. – Winston-Salem

4550 Kester Mill Road – Winston-Salem

3475 Parkway Village Circle – Winston-Salem

Dozens of more locations are participating across NC: click here to see the full list.