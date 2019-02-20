Walmart to host ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

Posted 11:42 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45AM, February 20, 2019

Cribs, car seats and sippy cups — oh my! A LOT goes into having a baby and now Walmart is having a a day to help out new parents.

The company is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walmart stores from across the country will be hosting the largest in-store baby of the year with rollbacks both in store and online. Specialists will be on hand to provide soon-to-be parents demonstrations of baby gear and advice on choosing the right products.

Samples and coupons will also be offered.

Participating stores in the Piedmont Triad include:

1050 Alamance Church Rd. – Greensboro
5611 West Friendly Ave. – Greensboro
4424 West Wendover – Greensboro
2107 Pyramid Village Blvd. – Greensboro
121 West Elmsley St. – Greensboro
10250 South Main St. – High Point
2628 South Main St. – High Point
1130 South Main St. – Kernersville
180 Harvey St. – Winston-Salem
320 East Hanes Mall Blvd. – Winston-Salem
4550 Kester Mill Road – Winston-Salem
3475 Parkway Village Circle – Winston-Salem

Dozens of more locations are participating across NC: click here to see the full list.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.