Thomasville man charged with sexually abusing 3 children

February 20, 2019

Delano Truman Shrewsbury Jr.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Thomasville man  faces charges of sexually abusing three children, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Delano Truman Shrewsbury Jr., 52, of Thomasville, was charged with three counts of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult, three counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory rape of a child.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office learned of the latest case of abuse on April 6 after a child made a report to an advocacy center.

When investigators found that Shrewsbury previously faced sexual abuse allegations involving two other children, they reviewed the previous cases and found evidence confirming all three cases of abuse, the DCSO reports.

Deputies with the Warrant Squad Division found him on Thursday and arrested him.

He received a $100,000 secured bond and was placed in Davidson County Jail.

