Weather closings and delays

Social media could make you spend more, Weight Watchers stock plunges and more

Posted 6:25 am, February 20, 2019, by

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a study that found social media makes people spend more, Weight Watchers stock which plunged as the company's app goes ignored and the competition between the U.S. and China to build the first mass-market 5G network.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.