Roads could be slick Wednesday before temperatures creep away from freezing

Keep your eyes on the road Wednesday morning, because lower temperatures and rain overnight could mean that roads are potentially slick.

Winter Weather Advisories hold in place until 12 p.m.

If temperatures drop just a few degrees, the Triad could see freezing rain.

From about 11 a.m. or noon through the rest of the day, conditions will turn to cold rain, which is expected to continue into the weekend.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools already issued a 2-hour delay, citing "potentially dangerous road conditions."

The Guilford County Schools transportation director reports that the roads appear to only be wet, but their bus drivers will be driving with caution.

The City of High Point also has their eye on the roads after laying salt on several bridges overnight.

While monitoring conditions overnight, Public Services crews applied salt to several bridges in the southern part of the city as the bridge deck temperatures approached 33 degrees. As day shift crews arrive this morning, we’ll continue to monitor roadway and bridge conditions! pic.twitter.com/7xYVM6te33 — City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) February 20, 2019