Piedmont Triad schools issue delays, closures as Winter Weather Advisories continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for a list of closings and delays in the Piedmont Triad, our list is updated every five minutes.

Some schools districts across the Piedmont Triad have issued delays as Winter Weather Advisories persist Wednesday morning.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are on a 2-hour delay, along with Alamance County Schools, Wilkes County Schools, Yadkin County Schools and others.

Stokes County Schools are on a 3-hour delay.

Surry County Schools are closed.

The advisories, affecting much of the region, will remain in place until 12 p.m.

The morning began with rain and freezing rain which is expected to change to just cold rain.

The high Wednesday is 36 degrees.