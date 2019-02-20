× Petition aims to change name of UNC-Charlotte over UNC-Chapel Hill confusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, you too may be frustrated when people confused UNC-Charlote with UNC-Chapel Hill.

Well, now people are trying to make the differences a little clearer.

A Change.org petition aims to convince the UNC-Charlotte Board of Trustees, Chancellor Phillip Dubois and Governor Roy Cooper to change the university’s name to the University of Charlotte.

“UNC Charlotte, is the second largest institution in the UNC System,” the description reads. “UNC Charlotte is often confused with UNC Chapel Hill which often goes by UNC, or mistaken as a community college. Keeping the UNC is like being the younger brother caught in the shadow of big brother Chapel Hill. Leave the state/area and people don’t even know we exist. They hear UNCC and say “chapel hill.” Stand with us, and ask for the name to be formally changed to the University of Charlotte.”

Already close to 200 people have signed the petition.

The petition went up after NBA basketball player Joe Harris reignited an old debate by calling UNC-Charlotte the University of Charlotte.

In answering a question about his plans for his new trophy, Harris commented, “I’m actually going to send this to the University of Charlotte because they let me practice when I came here so I promised it to them,” WBTV reports.

UNC-Charlotte Director of Issues Management and Media Relation Buffie Stephens said that a name change would need to go through the General Assembly. So far, however, the General Assembly has shown no signs up taking up the debate.