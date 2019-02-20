Weather closings and delays

Man charged with trying to kidnap woman from Charlotte bus stop

Posted 7:04 am, February 20, 2019, by

Kelvin Jones

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man, accused of trying to kidnap a woman at a Charlotte bus stop, has been arrested and is in jail, WSOC reports.

G4S police — officers who work with CATS and patrol the light rail — arrested Kelvin Jones on an unrelated case but recognized him as the kidnapping suspect from photos that were released on Tuesday.

Jones, 53, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said they responded just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday to South Boulevard near I-485, where they found a 23-year-old woman who had been cut on her face.

Officers learned the victim had been dropped off by a CATS bus and was waiting for an Uber when a man approached her from behind with a knife.

“The suspect approached her from behind, put his arm around her neck, was armed with a knife, and told her not to turn around and began to have her walk with him,” CMPD Capt. Rob Dance said. The victim escaped by using a Taser on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600. Officials had offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Read more at WSOC. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.