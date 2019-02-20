× Man charged with trying to kidnap woman from Charlotte bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man, accused of trying to kidnap a woman at a Charlotte bus stop, has been arrested and is in jail, WSOC reports.

G4S police — officers who work with CATS and patrol the light rail — arrested Kelvin Jones on an unrelated case but recognized him as the kidnapping suspect from photos that were released on Tuesday.

Jones, 53, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police said they responded just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday to South Boulevard near I-485, where they found a 23-year-old woman who had been cut on her face.

Officers learned the victim had been dropped off by a CATS bus and was waiting for an Uber when a man approached her from behind with a knife.

“The suspect approached her from behind, put his arm around her neck, was armed with a knife, and told her not to turn around and began to have her walk with him,” CMPD Capt. Rob Dance said. The victim escaped by using a Taser on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600. Officials had offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Read more at WSOC.