Jussie Smollett -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jussie Smollett previously charged with providing false information to police back in 2007
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Jussie Smollett was once charged with lying to police. Now, years later, news sources are reporting that police are again doubting his story.
In late January, Smollett told police he was assaulted by two men.
Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation have since told CNN that Chicago Police believe Smollett paid the two men to orchestrate an assault on him that he reported late last month.
Smollett has not been charged in this case, but police have dropped the charges against two men who were initially suspects.
Back in 2007, Los Angeles police pulled Smollett over on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to WMAQ.
Officers said, however, that Smollett identified himself as his younger brother and signed a false name on his promise to appear in court.
The actor was later charged with false impersonation, driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.
Smollett ultimately pleaded no contest and was only charged with giving false information and both driving under the influence and without a valid license.
After an alcohol education and treatment program, he finished out his sentence in May 2008, WMAQ reports.
While sources say Chicago Police believe the actor paid for the assault, Smollett denies playing a role in his attack, according to a statement from his attorneys.
Smollett told authorities he was attacked early Jan. 29 by two men who were “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.” He said one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.
The sources told CNN there are records that show two brothers — who attorney Gloria Schmidt identified as Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo — purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at a hardware store in Chicago.
The men were arrested Wednesday but released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of “new evidence.”
The brothers are no longer suspects at this time, Chicago police said Monday.
In a joint statement issued to WBBM, the men said: “We are not racist. We are not homophobic, and we are not anti-Trump. We were born and raised in Chicago and are American citizens.”
The sources told CNN the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.
Police say they want to talk to Smollett again. TMZ now reports Smollett and/or his legal team are ready to do that.
Smollett’s attorneys, Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson, issued a statement to CNN Saturday night saying Smollett was angry about these latest developments.
“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with,” the statement read. “He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”
Smollett identifies as gay and since 2015 has played the gay character of Jamal on the Fox TV drama “Empire.”