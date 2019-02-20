× Jussie Smollett previously charged with providing false information to police back in 2007

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Jussie Smollett was once charged with lying to police. Now, years later, news sources are reporting that police are again doubting his story.

In late January, Smollett told police he was assaulted by two men.

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation have since told CNN that Chicago Police believe Smollett paid the two men to orchestrate an assault on him that he reported late last month.

Smollett has not been charged in this case, but police have dropped the charges against two men who were initially suspects.

Back in 2007, Los Angeles police pulled Smollett over on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to WMAQ.

Officers said, however, that Smollett identified himself as his younger brother and signed a false name on his promise to appear in court.

The actor was later charged with false impersonation, driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

Smollett ultimately pleaded no contest and was only charged with giving false information and both driving under the influence and without a valid license.

After an alcohol education and treatment program, he finished out his sentence in May 2008, WMAQ reports.

While sources say Chicago Police believe the actor paid for the assault, Smollett denies playing a role in his attack, according to a statement from his attorneys.