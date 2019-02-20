House where Jennifer Short’s parents were killed in 2002 has burned down

Posted 3:31 pm, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, February 20, 2019

HENRY COUNTY, Va. -- The home that was the sight of the killings of Michael and Mary Short in 2002 has burned down, the Martinsville Bulletin reports.

The home, at 10820 Virgnia Ave., north of Martinsville, was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, the newspaper reports.

Michael and Mary Short were shot in the home execution style on Aug. 15, 2002, and their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was taken.

Jennifer's body was found about six weeks later in a creek in Rockingham County.

The case remains unsolved.

In 2017, FOX8's Bob Buckley profiled how investigators are still trying to crack the case. Click here to see the story

Google Map for coordinates 36.815951 by -79.934812.

10820 Virginia Ave, Bassett, VA 24055

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.