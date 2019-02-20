House where Jennifer Short’s parents were killed in 2002 has burned down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRY COUNTY, Va. -- The home that was the sight of the killings of Michael and Mary Short in 2002 has burned down, the Martinsville Bulletin reports.

The home, at 10820 Virgnia Ave., north of Martinsville, was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, the newspaper reports.

Michael and Mary Short were shot in the home execution style on Aug. 15, 2002, and their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer was taken.

Jennifer's body was found about six weeks later in a creek in Rockingham County.

The case remains unsolved.

In 2017, FOX8's Bob Buckley profiled how investigators are still trying to crack the case. Click here to see the story.

36.815951 -79.934812