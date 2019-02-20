Greensboro family of 12-year-old hit-and-run victim still searching for answers 2 years after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro family is asking for the public's help tracking down the driver who hit and killed 12-year-old Dorien Pearsall in 2017.

More than two years later, troopers confirm the hit-and-run case is still unsolved.

“I want to look the person in the face and ask them, 'Why?'” said Cartinia Hayes, Dorien’s sister.

Hayes says time has not healed the family’s pain. It’s made things worse because they can only image what Dorien would be like if he were here today. He would have turned 14 a few weeks ago.

“I can't go back and pick my brother up and laugh with him and make jokes with him,” Hayes said. “He was generous, very outgoing and had a beautiful smile.”

Troopers says Dorien was walking with his cousins to a convenience store on Feb. 16, 2017, when a car going south on Ward Road hit him and took off.

Since then, the search has been on for the driver of dark blue 2003-2005 BMW 7 series car.

“Every time I'm riding in the car, every BMW I see that is a newer model or the model type of car, I am checking it,” Hayes said.

Hayes wants you to do to the same to help get justice for her little brother and heal her family.

“I honestly feel like it would be a relief, especially to my mom to know that she would have closure,” Hayes said. “She will never get her son back but she will at least have the closure knowing the cruel person that did this is away.”

Investigators with Highway Patrol tell us they are not giving up on the case even though they have followed up on all the leads they’ve received so far.

Anyone with any information or possible leads is urged to call (800) 445-8621 or (336) 256-2058.